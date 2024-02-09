Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.90.

Several analysts have issued reports on NAVI shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Navient from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Navient alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Navient

Navient Stock Up 1.4 %

Navient Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35. Navient has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 385,577 shares in the company, valued at $6,631,924.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 385,577 shares in the company, valued at $6,631,924.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $2,855,510.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 490,778 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navient

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Navient by 277.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Navient by 314.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Navient during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Navient by 299.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.