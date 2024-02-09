National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

NGG has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upgraded National Grid from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,201.67.

NGG stock opened at $64.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.63 and a 200-day moving average of $64.23. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $74.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in National Grid by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,524,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in National Grid by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 26,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

