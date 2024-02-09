National Bankshares Raises goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$190.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GSY has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on goeasy from C$145.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$151.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC lowered shares of goeasy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$185.00 to C$193.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$176.56.

goeasy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$153.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03. goeasy has a one year low of C$87.00 and a one year high of C$168.79. The company has a current ratio of 27.82, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$156.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$132.86.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.43 by C$0.38. goeasy had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company had revenue of C$321.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$320.67 million. As a group, analysts predict that goeasy will post 16.7928026 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

goeasy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at goeasy

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.50, for a total transaction of C$387,600.00. Company insiders own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

