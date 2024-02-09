National Bankshares Raises Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$57.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.50 to C$43.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$45.06.

DFY stock opened at C$38.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 20.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. The company has a market cap of C$4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.40. Definity Financial has a 52 week low of C$32.09 and a 52 week high of C$39.77.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$984.10 million during the quarter. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 11.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Definity Financial will post 2.6997264 EPS for the current year.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

