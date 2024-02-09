National Bankshares Lowers Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) to Sector Perform

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $25.00. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.87.

Lightspeed Commerce stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,502,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.52. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $21.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 7.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 139,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

