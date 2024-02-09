National Bankshares Boosts Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$28.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Free Report) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ZZZ. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Country Canada has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$27.33.

TSE:ZZZ opened at C$26.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$918.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.47. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of C$21.31 and a twelve month high of C$29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.62.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$255.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$248.90 million. Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.4504171 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

In other news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 19,583 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.59, for a total transaction of C$501,128.97. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

