Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,885 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Essent Group worth $11,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Essent Group by 982.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 363,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,172,000 after purchasing an additional 329,568 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,027,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Essent Group by 275.8% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 18,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Essent Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Essent Group by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESNT traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.72. The stock had a trading volume of 293,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,638. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $56.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 64.11%. The company had revenue of $297.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,638,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

