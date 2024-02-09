Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $10.33 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,795 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.04. 2,914,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,279,218. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.09. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $70.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 243.71% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

