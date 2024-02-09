MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $24.29 Million

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. During the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded up 0% against the dollar. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market cap of $24.29 million and $12.85 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be bought for $0.0270 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT’s genesis date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.02698479 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $12.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

