Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Acquired by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 94.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,411,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,614,000 after buying an additional 687,321 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 26.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 47.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.63.

Insider Activity

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $1,689,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,051 shares in the company, valued at $26,419,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

COOP stock traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.24. 1,273,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,257. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $72.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

