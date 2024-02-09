Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.63.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COOP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,419,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,145,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,612,000 after purchasing an additional 450,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,048,000 after acquiring an additional 13,203 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 49.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,895,000 after acquiring an additional 676,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,965,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,516,000 after buying an additional 227,135 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $68.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.20. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $69.05.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

