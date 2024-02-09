Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by William Blair in a note issued to investors on Friday, RTT News reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.29.

Shares of MSI stock traded down $5.06 on Friday, hitting $323.29. 416,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,911. The firm has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $255.85 and a 52 week high of $333.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 216.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

