Monetary Management Group Inc. Trims Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Monetary Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,455 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the software company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 14.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,647 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,731,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,419,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,328,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $9.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $625.33. 880,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.65 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $602.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $566.32. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

