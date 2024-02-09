Monetary Management Group Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 425.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $32,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.9 %

MDT stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,581,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,846,735. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.11 and a 200 day moving average of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The company has a market capitalization of $112.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

