Monetary Management Group Inc. Sells 440 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Alphabet by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.29.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.58. The company had a trading volume of 12,399,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,403,639. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.81 and a 200-day moving average of $136.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,974 shares of company stock valued at $19,427,217 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

