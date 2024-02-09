Monetary Management Group Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDV. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 855,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,169,000 after purchasing an additional 318,955 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9,404.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 16,173,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 16,002,843 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 9,853 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $27.16. 1,258,972 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average is $26.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

