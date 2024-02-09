Monetary Management Group Inc. Sells 100 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Monetary Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,795,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,898,000 after purchasing an additional 104,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,171,000 after buying an additional 107,293 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,391,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,104,000 after buying an additional 317,953 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,225,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,638,000 after buying an additional 569,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,037,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,178,000 after acquiring an additional 245,520 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.29.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $209.25. The company had a trading volume of 174,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.12 and its 200 day moving average is $189.09. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $219.31.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

