Monetary Management Group Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Monetary Management Group Inc. reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 3.1% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price target (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $763.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.81.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $737.52. 1,449,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,396,574. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $616.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $578.22. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $745.70. The company has a market cap of $700.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.82, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 50.78% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

