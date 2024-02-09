Monetary Management Group Inc. Has $541,000 Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Monetary Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,356 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of PXD stock traded down $3.70 on Friday, hitting $228.06. The stock had a trading volume of 703,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,819. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $257.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.99. The firm has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Argus downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PXD

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.