Monetary Management Group Inc. Has $3.41 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.1% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 356,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,155,000 after purchasing an additional 52,818 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 366,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 24,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $86,842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.95.

NYSE CVX traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,277,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,031,032. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $173.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $286.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.17%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

