Monetary Management Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,048 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.0% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,419 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,415,759 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $154,346,000 after acquiring an additional 126,547 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 91,868 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 373,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $36,161,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABT traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.42. 2,045,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,327,164. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

