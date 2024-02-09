Monetary Management Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,127,232,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after acquiring an additional 854,846 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $402,865,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 994,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $386,082,000 after purchasing an additional 560,908 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 129 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $635.47, for a total value of $81,975.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,161.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $635.47, for a total value of $81,975.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,161.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.78, for a total transaction of $43,730.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,720.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,575 shares of company stock worth $6,602,686. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $11.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $810.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.37 and a 12 month high of $811.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $723.63 and a 200 day moving average of $632.46. The company has a market capitalization of $166.17 billion, a PE ratio of 95.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.93.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

