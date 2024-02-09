Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Lifted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,024 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $18,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Argus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.8 %

Mondelez International stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.41. 2,522,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,656,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.95 and its 200-day moving average is $70.86.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.83%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

