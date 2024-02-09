Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading Down 5.8%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) traded down 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $87.13 and last traded at $88.21. 1,840,361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 4,401,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.66.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC raised Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.44. The firm has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.69.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at $398,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,899 shares of company stock worth $10,732,838. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 4,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 79.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 41.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

