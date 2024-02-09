Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,501 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.15% of KLA worth $90,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLA stock traded up $21.53 on Friday, hitting $640.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $658.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $578.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $521.64. The company has a market capitalization of $86.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.38 EPS. KLA's revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $607.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

