Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 39,719 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 448,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 39,719 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $62,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 936.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 56.2% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.97. 960,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,829,499. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $165.95.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $521,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,721,624.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,665.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $521,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,721,624.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,498,114 shares of company stock worth $404,929,651 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.