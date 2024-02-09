Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 20,526 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,398,124 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,526 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $76,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 14.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Up 2.7 %

Shopify stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.25. 3,977,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,025,696. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $91.44. The firm has a market cap of $115.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.22 and a beta of 2.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Shopify from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Shopify

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.