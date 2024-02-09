Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,485,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,863,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,271 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 869.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,267,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,490,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,745 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on Mirion Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

NYSE:MIR opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.50. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial.

