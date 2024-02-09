Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MRTX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

MRTX stock opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.42 and its 200 day moving average is $49.58. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $64.41.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,900.65% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 203.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.09) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mirati Therapeutics

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $90,038.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,241,109.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $125,807.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,876,338.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $90,038.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,135 shares in the company, valued at $9,241,109.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,438 shares of company stock valued at $433,243. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,350,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 284.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 55,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $110,532,000. Finally, Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,432,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

See Also

