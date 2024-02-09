Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.72-$8.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.680-9.080 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.34. 555,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,436. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.10. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $173.43.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.84%.

MAA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $136.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $136.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.26.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.