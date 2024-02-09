MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives $12.08 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.08.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MFA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.25 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group started coverage on MFA Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on MFA Financial from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on MFA Financial from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,109,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,770,000 after buying an additional 835,717 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,946,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,582,000 after buying an additional 163,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,987,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,157,000 after buying an additional 565,972 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,951,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,956,000 after buying an additional 122,878 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,769,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,210,000 after buying an additional 112,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFA stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 2.12. MFA Financial has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $11.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.05%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -368.41%.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

