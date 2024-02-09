MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Cut to $82.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MetLife from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.23.

Get MetLife alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MET

MetLife Price Performance

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife stock opened at $66.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. MetLife has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $73.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 113.66%.

Institutional Trading of MetLife

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after acquiring an additional 346,999 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in MetLife by 937.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in MetLife by 114.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

(Get Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.