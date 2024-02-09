MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Shares Gap Down to $22.09

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.09, but opened at $18.68. MeridianLink shares last traded at $18.79, with a volume of 683,015 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLNK. Raymond James lowered their price target on MeridianLink from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on MeridianLink in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised MeridianLink from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.43.

MeridianLink Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other news, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 11,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $247,804.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 417,893 shares in the company, valued at $8,784,110.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 4,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $99,783.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 408,094 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,057.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 11,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $247,804.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 417,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,784,110.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLNK. Keenan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,896,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,416,000 after purchasing an additional 298,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,792,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,185,000 after purchasing an additional 253,799 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,660,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,530,000 after purchasing an additional 321,385 shares during the period. Norwood Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP now owns 1,159,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,919,000 after purchasing an additional 49,530 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MeridianLink by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,413,000 after acquiring an additional 161,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

