McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Cut to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $320.10.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $291.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $211.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.26. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 57.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 46.4% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,191,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.8% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

