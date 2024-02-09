McDonald’s’ (MCD) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $330.00 target price on the fast-food giant’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.32 EPS.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BTIG Research lowered McDonald’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $320.10.

MCD opened at $291.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.26. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $2,341,360,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 10,702.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $644,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,297 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 469.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $129,170,000 after buying an additional 2,037,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

