McDonald’s Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.67 (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.67 per share by the fast-food giant on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%.

McDonald’s has increased its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 48 years. McDonald’s has a payout ratio of 48.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect McDonald’s to earn $13.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.6%.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $291.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 569 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

