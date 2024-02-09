Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Matthews International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Matthews International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Matthews International Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of MATW stock opened at $28.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $882.97 million, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.14. Matthews International has a 52-week low of $27.95 and a 52-week high of $48.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average is $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Matthews International had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $480.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matthews International will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matthews International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 198.6% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,638,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,792,000 after buying an additional 3,299,949 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Matthews International by 843.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 559,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,000 after purchasing an additional 500,363 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,460,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 470,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,226,000 after acquiring an additional 163,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 641,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,534,000 after purchasing an additional 127,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

