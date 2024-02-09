MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.58.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird cut MasTec from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MasTec in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on MasTec from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec
MasTec Stock Performance
MasTec stock opened at $69.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.21. MasTec has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $123.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.91 and a beta of 1.57.
MasTec Company Profile
MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.
