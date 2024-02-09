MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.58.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird cut MasTec from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MasTec in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on MasTec from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 28,295 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in MasTec by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in MasTec by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec stock opened at $69.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.21. MasTec has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $123.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.91 and a beta of 1.57.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

