Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Raised to $79.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.44.

Shares of Masco stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,465,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,568. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $76.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.86.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masco will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 1.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Masco by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in Masco by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 21,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

