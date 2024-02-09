Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 269,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MANU. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Manchester United by 4,255.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 27.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 37.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 34,235 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Manchester United by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Manchester United by 26.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,869,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,520,000 after acquiring an additional 597,906 shares during the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Manchester United Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:MANU opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. Manchester United plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.07.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $157.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 42.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($6.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Manchester United plc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

