Scotiabank Cuts Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $20.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $22.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LSPD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.87.

Lightspeed Commerce stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,906,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,144. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.52. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 8,464.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 2,570.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 51.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

