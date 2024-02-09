Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Downgraded to “Hold” at TD Securities

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lightspeed Commerce from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.72.

LSPD stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,287,000 after buying an additional 72,890 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,669,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,597,000 after buying an additional 72,400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,964,000 after buying an additional 2,342,867 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,674,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,517,000 after buying an additional 427,320 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth $35,596,000. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

