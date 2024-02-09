LGI Homes’ (LGIH) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $97.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LGIH. Seaport Res Ptn cut LGI Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered LGI Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered LGI Homes from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.25.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $118.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 0.37. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $84.15 and a 1-year high of $141.91.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 1,490 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $196,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,342.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in LGI Homes by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in LGI Homes by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in LGI Homes by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

