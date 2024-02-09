Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Lazard in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Lazard from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.67.

Get Lazard alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lazard

Lazard Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE LAZ opened at $39.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Lazard has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.99.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. Lazard had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $825.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lazard will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Lazard’s payout ratio is -206.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lazard by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 489.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.