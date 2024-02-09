Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Lantronix in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lantronix from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.80.

Lantronix Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ LTRX opened at $5.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05. Lantronix has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $216.48 million, a P/E ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 2.25.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Lantronix had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $33.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lantronix will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lantronix

In related news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 9,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $56,736.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,406,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,601,020.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lantronix

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lantronix by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Lantronix by 2,730.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lantronix by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Lantronix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 37.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

