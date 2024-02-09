Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $121.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.22 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 23.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Ladder Capital Price Performance

LADR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.62. 471,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,512. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.94. Ladder Capital has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 66.82, a quick ratio of 66.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ladder Capital

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ladder Capital by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 46.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 18,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,681,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,791,000 after purchasing an additional 321,502 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 255,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 27,353 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Articles

