L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
L.S. Starrett Stock Performance
Shares of SCX stock opened at $13.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $99.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.50. L.S. Starrett has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17.
L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $60.64 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.S. Starrett
L.S. Starrett Company Profile
The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than L.S. Starrett
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.