L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Shares of SCX stock opened at $13.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $99.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.50. L.S. Starrett has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $60.64 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of L.S. Starrett by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of L.S. Starrett by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of L.S. Starrett by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 244,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of L.S. Starrett by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of L.S. Starrett by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

