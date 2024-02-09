Kujira One Day Volume Reaches $1.39 Million (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Kujira has a total market capitalization of $392.87 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kujira has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kujira coin can now be purchased for $3.61 or 0.00007613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kujira alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 3.54409736 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $1,345,299.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kujira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kujira and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.