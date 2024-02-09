Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,496 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises 1.8% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Charter Communications worth $100,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 307.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 30.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $475.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $460.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.31.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHTR traded up $6.46 on Friday, reaching $289.06. 964,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,506. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.64 and a twelve month high of $458.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $369.19 and its 200-day moving average is $404.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

