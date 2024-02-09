Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 7,812 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,812 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies makes up about 1.3% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.32% of Keysight Technologies worth $74,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 14,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.35, for a total value of $2,340,214.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,017,464.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,767.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:KEYS traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.89. The company had a trading volume of 369,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,641. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $189.32. The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.38 and a 200 day moving average of $141.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Stories

